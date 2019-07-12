Music from the Moon Songwriting Contest winner to perform at Apollo 11 event

The musician who won the global Music from the Moon Songwriting Contest arrived in Huntsville on Friday.

Maiah Wynne is the winning artist who will perform her song at the Apollo 11 homecoming dinner next week at the Space and Rocket Center.

Her song, "Show the world," is dedicated to everyone who made the moon missions possible and how they continue to inspire future generations.

Wynne will also be performing the song on Saturday night at the Tangled String Studios at Lowe Mill. She will be performing two shows on Saturday night, one at 5 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.