Mars rover attempt to gather samples comes up empty

NASA's Perserverance rover made its first attempt to collect a rock sample on Mars. However, it turned out no rock was actually collected.

“While this is not the ‘hole-in-one’ we hoped for, there is always risk with breaking new ground,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington. “I’m confident we have the right team working this, and we will persevere toward a solution to ensure future success.”

NASA is working to figure out what happened. Telemetry from the rover shows everything worked as it was intended. The Perserverance mission is creating a team to analyze the data to figure out exactly what happened. Once they know, they'll be able to schedule the next sample collection attempt. The rover carries 43 titanium sample tubes to gather rocks and regolith for analysis on Earth.

“The initial thinking is that the empty tube is more likely a result of the rock target not reacting the way we expected during coring, and less likely a hardware issue with the Sampling and Caching System,” said Jennifer Trosper, project manager for Perseverance at JPL. “Over the next few days, the team will be spending more time analyzing the data we have, and also acquiring some additional diagnostic data to support understanding the root cause for the empty tube.”

Perserverance is currently exploring Jezero Crater's deepest and most ancient layers of exposed bedrock.