Lunar Rover replica created to showcase Huntsville's connection to space missions

As three moon buggies sit on the moon's surface, one new one is roaming around our area.

A replica of the Lunar Rover was created by the Huntsville company, Polaris, and the creators of the original rovers to showcase Huntsville's connection to the space missions.

WAAY 31 was at the reveal to find out how it all came together.

The Lunar Rover replica will be in the parade in Huntsville on Friday. We got the chance to talk to people who not only worked on this replica, but worked also on the original rover.

Craig Sumner started his career at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville just five months after the moon landing.

"We get to drive this one around and show people what we built it in 17 and a half months from initial concept to delivery and try to inspire the next generation," he said.

He would go on to work on multiple Apollo missions and eventually help build the lunar roving vehicles that are still on the moon today. The battery-powered rovers were used on the moon in the last three Apollo missions.

"It was a lot of fun working on the rover and meeting the astronauts that were going to be going on the moon," Sumner said.

Sumner worked with Polaris to make a replica of the Lunar Rover to celebrate Huntsville's part in the Apollo missions and inspire the next generation.

The replica is made with parts from a variety of Polaris vehicles. This week, you'll see it at the Lunar Rover Walk parade on Friday, but after that, it's headed across the state to more parades.

The Lunar Rover Walk will start this Friday at 5 p.m. at the Von Braun Center and end at the Madison County Courthouse where the Dancing in the Streets party will start.

