Huntsville's Apollo 11 celebration draws massive crowd

WAAY31 heard from people who would travel any distance to celebrate this moment, the Apollo 11 50th anniversary. Hundreds of people walked one mile in the rain from the Von Braun Center to the Madison County Courthouse for the celebration. Jennifer Holloman was one of them.

"Just to be part of something of the celebration, I was alive 50 years ago and saw the moon landing and everything," Holloman said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle led the way side by side a replica lunar rover made by Polaris. Polaris officials tell WAAY31 it took the company more than 17 months to create the vehicle.

With a crowd following, the parade walkers made their way to the west side square of the courthouse. Some people traveled further than one mile to get to the party. Jim Scarborough flew from North Carolina for this exact moment. He said being in Huntsville was a clear choice.

"This is where it all started, because you have Von Braun who is instrumental in making the Saturn V, the Saturn V came from here, and it's just absolutely the place to be," Scarborough said.

The streets were flooded with people during the celebration all afternoon long, with each side of the courthouse having it's own specific theme.