Huntsville woman to manage NASA's human landing system for Artemis program

Right now, the U.S. is in the process of going back to the moon by 2024.
On Monday, NASA announced Huntsville's very own Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan will be in charge of managing the human landing system for the Artemis program.
She previously served as a deputy director at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
