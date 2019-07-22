Clear

Huntsville woman to manage NASA's human landing system for Artemis program

Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan; Photo: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/news/news/releases/2019/19-023.html

Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan will be in charge of managing the human landing system for the Artemis program.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 9:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Right now, the U.S. is in the process of going back to the moon by 2024.

On Monday, NASA announced Huntsville's very own Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan will be in charge of managing the human landing system for the Artemis program.

Related Stories:

She previously served as a deputy director at the Marshall Space Flight Center.

For more information, click HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events