Huntsville students get hands-on education about moon landing

Students got to put their hand prints on a model rocket.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A group of students at the J.E. Williams Boys and Girls Club in Huntsville got some hands-on education Wednesday afternoon while learning about the moon landing.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary,  KBRWyle Senior Vice President Todd May came in and talked to the kids about space exploration. After that, students got to put their hand prints on a model rocket.

With the big anniversary celebration right around the corner, May said now's the perfect time to look back at the past but also look to the future he wants these students to be part of.

"The idea of 'Hands-on NASA' is they have a part in this. They have a part in the future, so putting their hand on an SLS rocket is exciting, and now they're vested in it with us," said May.

May added he hopes Wedneday's activity encourages students to stay in school and study STEM subjects that will ultimately help get us back to the moon and beyond.

