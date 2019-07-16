Huntsville church pays homage to founding members who helped with Apollo 11 mission

One church in Huntsville is paying homage to some of its members during the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Many people gathered to shoot off their own rockets at All Saints Lutheran Church in South Huntsville. They were participating in the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Global Rocket Launch.

Members of both Saint Mark's and All Saints Lutheran churches are doing this to say thank you to their founding members.

Saint Mark's Lutheran Church on Longwood Drive was founded by 66 German scientists, all who helped with the Apollo 11 mission.

In the 50s, there wasn't a Lutheran church available in Huntsville, so they decided to officially create their own in 1956.

Some of the members of Saint Mark's were friends with some of the scientists and their families, and one member just wants to say, 'thank you.'

"We were the beneficiaries of that and of Von Braun, personally, by his magnetism was able to influence people that made decisions for the government," said Stan Reinhartz, a Saint Mark's Lutheran Church member.

Check out more of our Apollo 11 50th anniversary stories here. To watch our Apollo 11 special that aired July 15th at 6:30 p.m., click here.