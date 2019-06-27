Dozens gather at Huntsville library to watch Apollo 11 documentary

It was a full house at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on Thursday as they showed an Apollo 11 documentary.

Dozens gathered at the screening of "When We Were Apollo." It tells the story of the people who worked behind the scenes of the moon landing mission.

"The City of Huntsville, these individuals, they took a chance on an outsider filmmaker who wanted to tell a story. They opened their doors. They opened their hearts. They let me hear their stories. I just kind of taped it together, but it's their voices," said director, Zack Well.

At the end of the showing, people in the audience got to ask those featured in the film their questions. One person said he understood more of the background and what his grandfather did for the Apollo missions after watching the film.

"I already know what kind of happens, but it's cool to see the back story of how it all came together," said Lukas Hislop, who watched the screening.

You can watch the documentary on Alabama Public Television on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. You can also watch it on July 20th at 9 p.m.

The film, "When We Were Apollo," will eventually make it to Amazon Prime and Netflix.