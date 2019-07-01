Limited Edition 50th Anniversary coin set giveaway

WAAY 31 has your WAAY to Win a limited edition 50th Anniversary Apollo 11 coin set. Entering the contest is easy and twelve winners will be selected. The coins are genuine US Coins that commemorate the historic moments of the Apollo 11’s journey to the moon. Contestants can enter daily for more chances to win. Winners will be notified by email. This contest will be open to enter until July 19, 2019. The 50th Anniversary Apollo 11 coin set giveaway is sponsored by WAAY and Dream Key Real Estate in Athens.
