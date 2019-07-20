Astronauts, cosmonaut successfully launch toward ISS on 50th anniversary of moon landing

UPDATE:

The Soyuz MS-13 reportedly docked with the International Space Station at 5:48 p.m. CST. The journey took just over six hours and 20 minutes to make the journey from Kazakhstan.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just before 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST), Soyuz MS-13 rocket successfully launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to carry two astronauts and one cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

Saturday's launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of the date when Neil Armstrong declared "the Eagle has landed." Armstrong took his first steps onto the surface of the moon at 9:56 p.m. CST and Buzz Aldrin joined him on the lunar surface 19 minutes later.

50 years after that date, a rocket carrying NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan, European Space Agency Astronaut Luca Parmitano and Roscosmos' Alexander Skvortsov launched at 11:28 a.m. CST.

The trio will join the current members aboard the ISS: NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. Those three have worked aboard the ISS since March.

Koch will be on the space station until February 2020, which will give her the record for the longest continuous spaceflight for a woman, according to the Verge.

The crew of Expedition 60 is scheduled to dock with the ISS at 5:51 CST following a six-hour journey.