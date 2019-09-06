Apollo 11 celebration held during crosstown rivalry game in Huntsville

Just as the Apollo 11 mission united the country in 1969, a celebration of its 50 year anniversary united two rival football teams before their game in the Rocket City.

The Grissom High School Tigers met the Huntsville High School Panthers on Friday night for a crosstown match. But before the first snap or touchdown, they celebrated the Moon landing along with several dignitaries.

Several dignitaries were honored during the pregame ceremony on Friday night, including Astronaut Dr. Jan Davis, who is a 1971 graduate of Huntsville High School.

Lunar rovers designed by Polaris and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) rolled around the track as the Panthers and Tigers bands joined together to play their rendition of Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon."

The ceremony started by honoring 1971 Huntsville High School graduate and Astronaut Dr. Jan Davis. She serves as a program manager for NASA Contractor Bastion Technologies.

During her three space missions, Dr. Davis logged nearly 700 hours in space.

Dr. Davis was joined by Dr. Deborah Barhart, executive director and CEO of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center; Steve Hall, a dive coach for Huntsville High and Grissom and a man who worked on the Apollo missions Lunar Rover vehicle; and several members of the science docents at the Space and Rocket Center.

They also honored Dr. Lisa Watson-Morgan who is the program manager of NASA's Human Landing System. Dr. Watson-Morgan was unable to attend the ceremony in person.

The event was also attended by Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, members of the Huntsville City Council, members of the Huntsville City School Board and Congressman Mo Brooks.

Brooks also flipped the game coin prior to kickoff. Huntsville High School went on to win the game 43-14.