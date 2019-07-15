Apollo 11 anniversary celebrations underway in Huntsville

The Apollo 11 anniversary celebration is underway in Huntsville. Several events will be taking place throughout the week to celebrate the historic moon landing.

All week, you can see reenactments of the moon landing at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. An astronaut does the Apollo 11 reenactment several times a day, and if you go, you'll learn all about the mission and its history.

"We're actually in Huntsville for a little bit and one of our friends told us it was going to be a great experience for our little one to see everything going on,” Sydney Garrett, an attendee at the moon landing reenactment, said.

The Space and Rocket Center tells WAAY 31 it hopes visitors leave knowing more about the Apollo 11 mission. The reenactments are every day this week through Saturday.

Another fun thing happening this week is the sight of an inflatable moon. You may notice an inflatable moon around town this week.

A 10-foot inflatable replica of the moon will be at several Apollo 11 events. On Monday, we found it in front of the Intuitive Center, where employees took selfies and enjoyed moon pies. Later Monday night, it'll be moved to Yellowhammer Brewing.

If you see it, you're encouraged to takes pictures and use the hashtag "visit the moon hsv" on social media.

"Fifty years ago, this was a defining moment in Huntsville history, when folks here in Huntsville enabled everyone here on the planet to get together and watch a man being launched to the moon and return back safely. What we're doing is we've got the inflatable moon and we're going to be taking it around town to celebrate their anniversary," Harold Brewer, a technology chairman at Intuitive Center, said.

You'll find the moon around town through Saturday. Intuitive is a sponsor of the Space and Rocket Center's Apollo 11 events.

Check out more of our Apollo 11 50th anniversary stories here. To watch our Apollo 11 special that aired July 15th at 6:30 p.m., click here.