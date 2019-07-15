Exhibit featuring Snoopy and NASA on display in Downtown Huntsville

You'll find events going on all week in Huntsville to mark the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

A concert scheduled for Monday in Big Spring Park was canceled because of the rain, so WAAY 31 went to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library where an exhibit featuring Snoopy and NASA is on display for the rest of the month.

This exhibit is actually the very first public viewing of special items straight from the Charles Schulz Museum in California. You'll learn about how Snoopy actually made it to the moon back in 1969 and how he paved the way for Apollo 11.

You may ask what Snoopy has to do with space. Well, NASA asked Schulz, the creator of Peanuts, to use the cartoon character as a safety mascot and they still use him to this day.

The exhibit at the library has videos from the Apollo 10 mission and pictures of Snoopy through his own mission to space. He got to fly within 50,000 feet of the lunar space where the Apollo 11 crew eventually landed.

The exhibit also has a section for the Silver Snoopy award, which is handed out by astronauts to highlight outstanding performance or mission safety. The award is a sterling silver Snoopy lapel pin that has flown in space on a shuttle mission.

Anyone who visits the exhibit can take home a special edition Apollo 11 sticker and a poster. The library spokesperson told us this is one of the most exciting exhibits they've had to date, and it'll be there through July 27th.

