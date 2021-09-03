Huntsville Police Department adding a fourth precinct to keep up with Huntsville's growth

The city of Huntsville is facing rapid growth. Now that Huntsville is the largest city in Alabama, the local police department is taking steps and preparing for the needs of a larger city.

Huntsville Police Department is looking to add another precinct. Right now the police department has just three precincts, but recruiter, Paul Nordan, said when the city grows, the police department needs to match the growth.

"As the city grows and moves west like it is now, we're going to have to put a precinct out there so that officers are out there to serve those citizens," said Nordan.

When it comes to serving citizens towards the west side of the city, Nordan said response times will be much quicker when the department has another precinct.

In order for a quick response time and another precinct, Nordan needs to hire more officers.

"We do want people of high moral character, people who have a true heart for service and understand that the citizens of Huntsville are a priority here," said Nordan.

The Police Department is now going outside state borders to find officers fitting that description.

"We got recruits that come from California, Oregon, Washington State, and then we got our guys from, our guys and gals from the Tennessee Valley," said Nordan. "So yeah we recruit locally, we got campaigns in Atlanta, Memphis, Louisville, Nashville, Birmingham, Montgomery, we're all over the map right now."

Huntsville Police Department is still in the beginning stages of adding the next precinct.

Applications are open until October 1, 2021, for the March 2022 academy. You can find more information, here.