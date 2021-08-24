Clear
Hospitality and restaurant career opportunities

A career fair already happened, but there are still opportunities for employment.

Aug 24, 2021
Updated: Aug 24, 2021 4:40 PM
Luke Lacher

People looking for hospitality jobs attended a hospitality career fair Tuesday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The event was hosted by the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association, in partnership with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Dozens of employers attended, including the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and a host of restaurants and hotels. They are all hiring positions such as servers, hosts, cooks, managers, bartenders, housekeepers, and more.

The event ended 3 p.m., but people looking for careers in the hospitality industry can find more opportunities at the links below.

Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Visit Huntsville

