Hospitality and restaurant career opportunities

People looking for hospitality jobs attended a hospitality career fair Tuesday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The event was hosted by the Alabama Restaurant & Hospitality Association, in partnership with the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Dozens of employers attended, including the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and a host of restaurants and hotels. They are all hiring positions such as servers, hosts, cooks, managers, bartenders, housekeepers, and more.

The event ended 3 p.m., but people looking for careers in the hospitality industry can find more opportunities at the links below.

