These North Alabama municipal elections are going to runoffs

Some of the municipal elections from Aug. 25 in North Alabama are going to runoffs on Oct. 6.

In order to avoid a runoff, each candidate needed 50% of the vote plus one.

You can find a list of the runoffs below:

Cherokee City Council District 1

Trenelia Hamm

Sandra (Sandi) Hendrix (I)

Decatur Mayor

Tab Bowling (I)

William “Butch” Matthews

Florence Mayor

Andy Betterton

Steve Holt (I)

Florence City Council District 5

Blake Edwards (I)

Thomas Spence

Fort Payne City Council (Four out of the five council seats are open)

Wade Hill (I)

Johnny Eberhart (I)

Lynn Brewer (I)

Randall Ham

Roger Ingle

Charlene Magbie

John M. Smith

Phillip Smith

Geraldine Town Council Fifth Seat

Stanley Rooks (I)

Joseph “Joey” Satterfield

Guntersville City Council Place 2

Phillip Kelley (I)

Larry Wilson

Hollywood Mayor

Jerry Adkins (I)

Darron McCamey

Huntsville City Council District 5

Will Culver (I)

John Meredith

Langston City Council Place 4

Nora Catherine Chadwick

Rosalie Sarno

Madison City Council District 2

Steve Smith (I)

Connie Spears

Muscle Shoals City Council Place 2

Gina Clark

Leon Madden

Muscle Shoals City Council Place 5

David Moore

Mike Price

North Courtland Town Council Place 2

Ernestine Martin (I)

Shirley Mayes

Priceville Town Council Place 4

Chris Cartee

Tommy Perry (I)

Priceville Town Council Place 5

Patrick Dean

Donald Keith Livingston (I)

Russellville City Council District 1

Aaron Harbin

David Palmer (I)

Russellville City Council District 2

William Nale (I)

Darren Woodruff

Scottsboro City Council Place 2

Patrick Stewart (I)

Nita Tolliver

Sheffield Mayor

Penny Freeman

David A. Johnson

Steven R. Stanley

Sheffield City Council District 2

Barbara S. Cook

DeWayne Roden

Triana City Council Place 3