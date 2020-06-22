Clear

Propiertario de un restaurante del condado de Madison dice que sus empleados no necesitan ponerse mascarillas

El dueño de Chuck Wagon BBQ le dice a WAAY 31 que hay suficientes barreras protectivas transparentes entre los clientes y los empleados y no hacen falta mascarillas.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:02 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 2:03 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

El dueño de un restaurante dice que sus empleados no necesitan usar mascarillas dado a las precauciones que el sitio está tomando para proteger a sus clientes del virus de corona.

Pero el departamento de salud del estado tendrá que inspeccionar al restaurante para determinar si es verdad.

Esto viene después que un cliente sacó al aire el tema de la falta de mascarillas a través de Facebook.

Hubo una clienta, Sheridan Schafer, que entró al restaurante y decidió salir ensequida al ver que los empleados estaban sin mascarilla.

El dueño insiste que hay suficientes barreras protectivas transparentes entre los clientes y los empleados, por eso no hacen falta las mascarillas.

"Ellos no saben exactamente lo que estamos haciendo, como hemos armado todo, sólo ven lo que quieren ver", dijo el dueño de Chuck Wagon BBQ, Mike Holley.

Holley dice que sus empleados están haciendo todo lo posible para detener la propagación del coronavirus.

"Todo el mundo aquí está seguro, por eso no hacen falta las mascarillas. 

Aquélla clienta, Sheridan Schafer no está de acuerdo.

Cuando vio que ninguno de los empleados tenía puesta mascarilla, reaccionó diciéndole a Holley que lo veía muy "preocupante", y pidió que le dijera con quién se podía comunicar acerca del tema.

En un mensaje a través de Facebook, Holley dijo que se había hecho la prueba del coronavirus hace siete días, y le preguntó a Schafer que cuándo se la había hecho ella. También explicó las otras medidas de precaución que está tomando el restaurante.

Holley dijo, "Si esto no es satisfactorio, por favor compren su BBQ en otra parte y todos estaremos más saludables".

"Para que le respondan a su pregunta de esa manera, que si la leemos no parece ser para nada malintencionada, me parece una respuesta no merecida porque ella estaba legítimamente preocupándose por la seguridad pública", dijo un cliente, David Giambrone.

"Me sentí muy decepcionado que un negocio que sirve a la comunidad sintiera la necesidad de ser negativo", dijo Giambrone.

La orden del estado de Safer at Home (Más Seguro en Casa) dice que, "Cada empleado llevará puesta una mascarilla u otra cobertura facial que cubra sus fosas nasales y boca en todo momento mientras que estén atendiendo a clientes o huéspedes."

Holley dice que sus empleados se chequean la temperatura antes de comenzar a trabajar y que hay un divisor transparente entre cada cliente y empleado, lo cual dice que mantiene seguro a todo el mundo sin la necesidad de mascarilla.

"No se lo damos al cliente porque nos quedamos en nuestro lado de la barrera y ellos en su lado", dice Holley.

El departamento de salud del estado dice que si cualquier persona tiene inquietud sobre los procedimientos de cualquier restaurante, puede contactar a su departamento de salud local y se mandará un investigador al sitio.

English language version: 

A Madison restaurant owner is saying his employees do not need to wear masks with the precautions they are currently taking to protect customers from coronavirus.

But the state health department says it will need to inspect the restaurant to determine if that's true.

This all comes after one concerned customer brought up the no-mask issue over Facebook.

One woman named Sheridan Schafer walked into Chuck Wagon BBQ and once she saw no employees were wearing masks, she walked right out.

The owner tells WAAY 31 that clear barriers are in place to separate customers and employees, and are enough protection to not need masks.

"They don't know what exactly is going on how we have things set up, they only see what they want to see," said owner of Chuck Wagon BBQ, Mike Holley.

Holley says his employees are doing everything they can to keep coronavirus from spreading.

"Everyone here is safe, so the masks are unnecessary," said Holley.

Customer Sheridan Schafer disagrees.

After seeing no employees wearing masks at the restaurant, she reached out to Holley, saying it was "bothersome" and asked who she should contact about the issue.

In a Facebook message, Holley said he was tested for coronavirus seven days ago and asked Schafer when she was tested. He also explained the other precautions the restaurant is taking.

Holley said, "If this is not satisfactory, please buy your BBQ elsewhere and we will all be healthier."

"For them to respond to her question, which if you look, what she sent them was not mean or mean-spirited at all, I thought the response was a little unwarranted, because she was asking a legitimate question about public safety," said customer David Giambrone.

Schafer did not want to go on camera, but her friend, David Giambrone, said he was shocked by the response.

"I was very disappointed that a business that serves the community would feel the need to be negative," said Giambrone.

The state’s Safer at Home Order says “Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests.”

Holley says his employees take their temperatures before work and there's a see-through divider between all customers and employees, which he says keeps everyone safe without the need of masks.

"We don't give it to the customer because we stand on our side of the barrier and they stay on theirs," said Holley.

The state health department says if anyone has an issue with any restaurant's safety procedures, they can contact their local health department and a investigator will be sent to that location.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30031

Reported Deaths: 839
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery321579
Mobile2994132
Jefferson2943125
Tuscaloosa158131
Marshall10759
Lee83635
Franklin77810
Shelby76522
Morgan7472
Madison7016
Walker6838
Elmore66011
Dallas6286
Butler57426
Tallapoosa51069
Chambers50727
Autauga4288
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4159
Lowndes41514
DeKalb4115
Etowah39812
Russell3580
Pike3563
Houston3454
Bullock3249
Coffee3131
Cullman3021
Colbert2975
Lauderdale2964
Barbour2711
Limestone2690
Sumter26812
Hale25818
Wilcox2448
Marengo23711
Covington2231
Clarke2154
Calhoun2054
Dale2020
St. Clair2012
Choctaw18512
Talladega1826
Winston1751
Marion16812
Pickens1656
Monroe1622
Chilton1592
Greene1545
Jackson1493
Escambia1486
Macon1476
Blount1461
Randolph1428
Conecuh1381
Bibb1241
Henry1153
Crenshaw1143
Washington926
Perry870
Lawrence750
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar540
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay322
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35102

Reported Deaths: 526
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7916163
Davidson766895
Hamilton207425
Rutherford206032
Trousdale14665
Sumner118149
Williamson78213
Robertson7059
Lake6890
Putnam6637
Knox6565
Out of TN6508
Wilson61615
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5624
Bedford4304
Sevier4203
Montgomery3845
Bradley3383
Rhea2560
Hardeman2551
Loudon2321
Macon2223
Maury2202
Unassigned2060
Fayette1952
Madison1932
McMinn17315
Cheatham1650
Dyer1580
Dickson1470
Cumberland1423
Blount1273
Hamblen1174
Monroe1084
Washington1020
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson742
Lauderdale721
Sullivan722
Obion711
Franklin672
Hickman640
Wayne640
Jefferson610
Hardin575
Greene552
White543
Unicoi520
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy461
Marshall461
Haywood452
DeKalb430
Overton420
Weakley420
McNairy400
Hawkins392
Carroll361
Henry360
Roane340
Warren340
Polk320
Meigs310
Carter301
Cocke290
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Morgan221
Henderson210
Jackson210
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events