Propiertario de un restaurante del condado de Madison dice que sus empleados no necesitan ponerse mascarillas

El dueño de un restaurante dice que sus empleados no necesitan usar mascarillas dado a las precauciones que el sitio está tomando para proteger a sus clientes del virus de corona.

Pero el departamento de salud del estado tendrá que inspeccionar al restaurante para determinar si es verdad.

Esto viene después que un cliente sacó al aire el tema de la falta de mascarillas a través de Facebook.

Hubo una clienta, Sheridan Schafer, que entró al restaurante y decidió salir ensequida al ver que los empleados estaban sin mascarilla.

El dueño insiste que hay suficientes barreras protectivas transparentes entre los clientes y los empleados, por eso no hacen falta las mascarillas.

"Ellos no saben exactamente lo que estamos haciendo, como hemos armado todo, sólo ven lo que quieren ver", dijo el dueño de Chuck Wagon BBQ, Mike Holley.

Holley dice que sus empleados están haciendo todo lo posible para detener la propagación del coronavirus.

"Todo el mundo aquí está seguro, por eso no hacen falta las mascarillas.

Aquélla clienta, Sheridan Schafer no está de acuerdo.

Cuando vio que ninguno de los empleados tenía puesta mascarilla, reaccionó diciéndole a Holley que lo veía muy "preocupante", y pidió que le dijera con quién se podía comunicar acerca del tema.

En un mensaje a través de Facebook, Holley dijo que se había hecho la prueba del coronavirus hace siete días, y le preguntó a Schafer que cuándo se la había hecho ella. También explicó las otras medidas de precaución que está tomando el restaurante.

Holley dijo, "Si esto no es satisfactorio, por favor compren su BBQ en otra parte y todos estaremos más saludables".

"Para que le respondan a su pregunta de esa manera, que si la leemos no parece ser para nada malintencionada, me parece una respuesta no merecida porque ella estaba legítimamente preocupándose por la seguridad pública", dijo un cliente, David Giambrone.

"Me sentí muy decepcionado que un negocio que sirve a la comunidad sintiera la necesidad de ser negativo", dijo Giambrone.

La orden del estado de Safer at Home (Más Seguro en Casa) dice que, "Cada empleado llevará puesta una mascarilla u otra cobertura facial que cubra sus fosas nasales y boca en todo momento mientras que estén atendiendo a clientes o huéspedes."

Holley dice que sus empleados se chequean la temperatura antes de comenzar a trabajar y que hay un divisor transparente entre cada cliente y empleado, lo cual dice que mantiene seguro a todo el mundo sin la necesidad de mascarilla.

"No se lo damos al cliente porque nos quedamos en nuestro lado de la barrera y ellos en su lado", dice Holley.

El departamento de salud del estado dice que si cualquier persona tiene inquietud sobre los procedimientos de cualquier restaurante, puede contactar a su departamento de salud local y se mandará un investigador al sitio.

English language version:

A Madison restaurant owner is saying his employees do not need to wear masks with the precautions they are currently taking to protect customers from coronavirus.

But the state health department says it will need to inspect the restaurant to determine if that's true.

This all comes after one concerned customer brought up the no-mask issue over Facebook.

One woman named Sheridan Schafer walked into Chuck Wagon BBQ and once she saw no employees were wearing masks, she walked right out.

The owner tells WAAY 31 that clear barriers are in place to separate customers and employees, and are enough protection to not need masks.

"They don't know what exactly is going on how we have things set up, they only see what they want to see," said owner of Chuck Wagon BBQ, Mike Holley.

Holley says his employees are doing everything they can to keep coronavirus from spreading.

"Everyone here is safe, so the masks are unnecessary," said Holley.

Customer Sheridan Schafer disagrees.

After seeing no employees wearing masks at the restaurant, she reached out to Holley, saying it was "bothersome" and asked who she should contact about the issue.

In a Facebook message, Holley said he was tested for coronavirus seven days ago and asked Schafer when she was tested. He also explained the other precautions the restaurant is taking.

Holley said, "If this is not satisfactory, please buy your BBQ elsewhere and we will all be healthier."

"For them to respond to her question, which if you look, what she sent them was not mean or mean-spirited at all, I thought the response was a little unwarranted, because she was asking a legitimate question about public safety," said customer David Giambrone.

Schafer did not want to go on camera, but her friend, David Giambrone, said he was shocked by the response.

"I was very disappointed that a business that serves the community would feel the need to be negative," said Giambrone.

The state’s Safer at Home Order says “Each employee shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times while in regular interaction with patrons or guests.”

Holley says his employees take their temperatures before work and there's a see-through divider between all customers and employees, which he says keeps everyone safe without the need of masks.

"We don't give it to the customer because we stand on our side of the barrier and they stay on theirs," said Holley.

The state health department says if anyone has an issue with any restaurant's safety procedures, they can contact their local health department and a investigator will be sent to that location.