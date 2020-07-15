Huntsville City Schools Hosting Meeting To Discuss ESL Program

Huntsville City Schools is hosting 2 meetings to discuss the school plan for the English as a Second Language (ESL) program.

It's a virtual meeting through Zoom. There will be Spanish interpreters available for parents.

The meeting is Thursday at noon.

Here are the details to join the Zoom meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/91620835140?pwd=NkRNK3JsbWlhVFpMRS91KytPYmY0dz09

Meeting ID: 916 2083 5140

Password: 35801

The meetings will be recorded and shared on social media.

El Departamento de ESOL ha programado una reunion virtual para discutir el plan de reinicio de las escuelas de la ciudad de Huntsville. Van haber intérpretes de español.

La reunion va ser el jueves a las 12 pm.

Si desea escuchar y asistir, utilice el enlace de Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/91620835140?pwd=NkRNK3JsbWlhVFpMRS91KytPYmY0dz09

Meeting ID: 916 2083 5140

Password: 35801

La reunion va ser grabada y compartida en redes sociales.