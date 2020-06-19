Destinataria de DACA reacciona a la decisión de la Corte Suprema que preserva el programa

Miles de inmigrantes traídos de niños a los Estados Unidos se han sido amparados de ser deportados luego del bloqueo por la Corte Suprema del intento por la administración de Trump a terminar con el programa de acción diferida para los llegados en la infancia, (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés).

WAAY 31 habló con Evelyne Rivera, a quien trajeron a los Estados Unidos de Méjico a los 4 años. Rivera comentó sobre el alivio que siente al saber de la decisión judicial de no terminar el programa de DACA, no solo por ella misma, sino por todos en la comunidad. Nos contó lo que sintió durante la espera de la decisión.

"Fue una montaña rusa emocional. Llena de ansiedad, agustia, noches sin dormir, y algunos días estaba tan entumida que no sentía nada", dijo la joven.

Rivera una destinataria del programa de DACA y la organizadora regional del norte para la Coalición de Justicia para el Inmigrante de Alabama (Alabama Coalition of Immigrant Justice).

Dijo que el programa, que comenzó en el 2012, le ha dado muchas oportunidades.

Con DACA me permiten trabajar si quisiera continuar con mis estudios, explicó Rivera.

El programa le permite a las personas que fueron traídas a los Estados Unidos en su infancia la oportunidad de solicitar un estatus temporal que les permite trabajar e impide que sean deportadas. Sin embargo, el programa no sirve como camino a la ciudadanía.

Rivera cuenta que conoce más de dos docenas de "soñadores" en el área que no se hacen conocer pero que están igual de aliviados.

Tienen miedo que se les conozca como "soñadores" y que la gente los amenacen, o que deporten a sus familiares más que nada. Creo que la mayoría tienen más miedo por sus familias que otra cosa," dijo Rivera.

La decisión de la Corte Suprema de 5 a 4 protegerá la existencia del programa por ahora. El presidente Trump tendrá que armar una justificación más contundente para terminar con el programa y presentársela a una corte más baja.

Thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children are now safe from deportation after the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end deferred action for childhood arrivals, or DACA.

WAAY 31 talked to Evelyne Rivera, woman who was brought to the US from Mexico when she was 4 years old. She said finding out the court's decision to not end the DACA program has her relieved for not only herself but also others in the community. She explained how she felt waiting for the decision.

"An emotional roller-coaster. A lot of anxiety fear, anguish, sleepless nights, and some days where you just feel numb about everything," she said.

Rivera is a DACA recipient and the North Regional Organizer for the Alabama Coalition of Immigrant Justice.

She said the program, which was started in 2012, has given her many opportunities.

With DACA I'm allowed to work, if I wanted to continue my education, Rivera explained.

The program allows people brought into the United States as children the opportunity to apply for a temporary status that shields them from deportation, but it does not provide a path to citizenship.

Rivera said she knows more than two dozen other "Dreamers" in the area who don't make their status known, but are also relieved by the decision.

"They're afraid for people to know they're Dreamers because they're afraid of people threatening them, to deport them, or to deport their families more than anything. I think the majority of them are more scared for their families than themselves," she said.

The Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling will preserve the program for now. President Trump will now have to go to a lower court with a more robust justification for ending the program.