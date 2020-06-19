28 personas con pruebas positivas de coronavirus en un centro de vida asistida en el condado de DeKalb

Veinte residentes y ocho miembros del personal han tenido resultados positivos de coronavirus en un centro de vida asistida en el condado de DeKalb.

Veintisiete de esos diagnosis son pacientes asintomáticos, dijo John Perkins, portavoz para la gerencia de NHS, que administra a Crossville Health and Rehabilitation en Crossville.

Perkins contó que uno de los residentes empezó a sentir síntomas de coronavirus la semana pasada. Fue inviado al hospital cuando la prueba que se le hizo salió positiva.

Perkins agregó que como consecuencia de esta prueba positiva, realizaron pruebas a 142 personas más, de las cuales salieron positivas las de 20 residentes y 8 pacientes.

Perkins dijo que se preparó una unidad dedicada de coronavirus la semana pasada.

Se instalaron paredes para bloquear secciones del centro, y personal con capacitación especial enfocada en el control de contagio y coronavirus han sido contratodos, informó Perkins.

English language version:

Twenty residents and eight staff members at a DeKalb County assisted living facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

Twenty-seven of those 28 positive diagnoses are asymptomatic patients, said John Perkins, spokesperson for NHS management, which manages Crossville Health and Rehabilitation in Crossville.

Perkins said a resident began showing symptoms of coronavirus last week. The resident was tested and then went to the hospital after the test came back positive.

He said this positive test lead to testing 142 people, with tests on 19 residents and eight employees coming back positive for coronavirus.

Perkins said a dedicated coronavirus unit was set up in the last week.

Walls have been set up to block off portions of the facility, and specially trained staff members focused on contagion control and coronavirus care have been brought in, he said.