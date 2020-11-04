‘We’ve got to come together’: People in Madison County react to wait for presidential election results

This presidential election has more voters than we've seen in years. Across the country, everyone is waiting to find out who is going to win this presidential election.

WAAY 31 checked in with people in Madison County about how they're feeling with the unknown of who is going to lead our country for the next four years.

Everyone said they're anxiously awaiting the results of this election and regardless of their political preference, they will be relieved to have an answer.

"I'm kind of anxious," said Whitley Beinford.

"I'm not surprised that it's close," said Marilyn Hull.

"It's a little nerve-racking," said Kaiden Patterson.

"It just makes sense that we are still in this limbo," said Gloria Hollins.

In Alabama, President Donald Trump won the electoral vote, but the final verdict for the country is still unknown.

Patterson said he isn't surprised the election is so close.

“You could tell during debates and conversations you have with people, it was going to be close," said Patterson. "It wasn’t going to be a landslide either way."

People in Madison County said the main thing they want to see out of this election is the country to come together as one.

“My hope is that once we have an established winner of this election, that people will not, if it’s not their candidate, that they will be able to accept this without any collective negative reaction," said Hollins.

“I certainly hope that when we do have an answer, we will come together as a country. I just think it’s just so very important that we understand that we need to be unified," said Hull.

“Sometimes you have to think as one in order to make a change in the world," said Beinford.

“We’ve got to come together as a country to be able to move forward. It’s got to, it has to cross party lines," said Nick Conway.

Voters said with all 2020 has brought upon everyone, they hope to see something positive come from this election.