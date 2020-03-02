Watch WAAY 31 for Alabama voting results on Super Tuesday!

WAAY 31 has all the information you need for Super Tuesday.
Get voting information and results on WAAY 31 and HERE on WAAYTV.com.
Join us from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday on DABL, Channel 31.3, and WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. for live coverage of Super Tuesday results from Alabama and across the nation.
