WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Kamala Harris face off in Vice Presidential Debate

WAAY 31 and ABC News will air three hours of special primetime coverage of the 2020 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.

The debate takes place at the University of Utah. Susan Page of USA Today is the moderator.

ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir and “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis.

Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a one-hour special, "Pence vs. Harris: The Vice Presidential Debate - A Special Edition of 20/20.”

ABC News Live will begin coverage at 6 p.m. previewing the debate on the network’s streaming news channel. You can watch that below.

Stay with WAAY 31 for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential election.