WATCH: Remarks from Joe Biden on presidential election results

Joe Biden spoke in a news conference Thursday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware about the presidential election results.

Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday, reclaiming a key part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago and dramatically narrowing President Donald Trump’s pathway to reelection.

Neither candidate has cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 264, meaning he's one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming president-elect.

