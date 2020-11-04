WATCH: Joe Biden addresses 2020 presidential election results

Joe Biden is addressing the election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.

The Democratic presidential candidate is issuing an address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.

Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday.

But the AP is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory.

You can watch Biden’s address Wednesday afternoon below: