WAAY 31 live at Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate watch party in Notasulga

WAAY 31 is live at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville’s watch party at Auburn Oaks Farm in Notasulga.

Tuberville, the coach of the Auburn Tigers from 1999 to 2008, has a platform that includes giving local communities more power when it comes to education. He also wants to lower taxes to promote consumer spending.

He hopes to face off against incumbent Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in November.

