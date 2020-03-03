WAAY 31 live at Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate watch party in Mobile

Photo Gallery 1 Images
WAAY 31 is live at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jeff Sessions' watch party at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel in Mobile.
People in Sessions’ camp told our Breken Terry they think the primary might go to a runoff between him and Tommy Tuberville on March 31.
He hopes to face off against incumbent Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in November.
Stay with WAAY 31 and WAAY 31.3 on air and WAAYTV.com online for the latest on Super Tuesday.
