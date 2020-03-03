WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne’s U.S. Senate watch party in Mobile

WAAY 31 is live at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne’s watch party at Wintzell's in Mobile.

Byrne, a native of Mobile, has been running a campaign promising he will uphold traditional Republican values, like advocating for a smaller government and fighting for a stronger military.

He hopes to face off against incumbent Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in November.

