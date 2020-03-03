Clear
WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne’s U.S. Senate watch party in Mobile

Bradley Byrne

WAAY 31 is live at Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bradley Byrne’s watch party at Wintzell's in Mobile.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna, Alexis Scott, Josh Rayburn

Byrne, a native of Mobile, has been running a campaign promising he will uphold traditional Republican values, like advocating for a smaller government and fighting for a stronger military.

He hopes to face off against incumbent Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in November.

