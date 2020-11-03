Voters line up early at polling locations in Huntsville

Election day is here and voters started lining up at the polls early. Nearly 100 voters were in line by 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road in Huntsville.

The line streached across the parking lot as people social distanced while waiting. As the line reached the road, voters had to wait closer together. Once the polling site opened at 7:00 a.m., there was about a 20 minute wait.

Lines were also long at other polling locations like Cove Church, Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Whitesburg Baptist Church.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said every poll worker will be in full personal protective equipment and they were all provided face shields to wear.

Election officials hired more workers this year who will specifically handle sanitizing the polling locations and pens after use.

Barger said they've been preparing for this day for months and they've made sure every polling location is fully equipped with safety equipment.

"We have the PPE in place not only for the public, hand sanitizer being able to provide masks, having an excessive number of ink pins, stylists for electronic equipment that we use. Putting all of that in place is certainly added a different element. We feel well prepared for it", said Frank Barger.

You don't have to wear a mask to cast your vote, but wearing one is highly encouraged. Barger said he's asking voters to be patient if they have to wait in line.