Voter help groups want to remind you to have everything ready to go ahead of November elections

Monday's registration deadline is just one detail of what the Junior League of Huntsville wants potential voters to know.

"If you are registered and you haven't submitted your absentee ballot, you still have a little bit more time past tomorrow, but we're cutting it close," said Jessica Johnson.

Jessica Johnson is apart of the Junior League of Huntsville and on Sunday, they held a voter registration drive in South Huntsville.

But they noticed not many people showed up...

She says that could mean one of two things:

Either people are ready to go with voter registration in Alabama or they're not finished with submitting their absentee ballot request.

That's why they're out... to help with anything you may need ahead of the deadlines.

James McDonald is a seasoned voter who told us he hopes everyone is ready to get out to vote this season.

Whether it's in person or by absentee.

"You've got a choice... Stay on the track we're on or making a change," he said.

If you're voting absentee, you need to be registered to vote, but you also need to make sure your ballot application is filled out and signed by a witness... and sent or hand delivered to the election manager by close of business on October 29th.

Brittany Pruitt told us she knows the process can be a lot for some and that's why the group is there to help every step of the way.

Even physically taking your absentee application to the courthouse.

"If there was ever a time to get out... I mean you're right to exercise to vote is so important these days and we just want people whether you're 18 or you're in your 60s and you've never registered ... We've got you," she said.

McDonald says he thanks the people making it a mission to get people educated...because voting is something that will always be crucial.

Not just this year, with the historic presidential election.

"We shouldn't take that lightly. We should vote every year, whether it's general or one of the local elections... We need to have our voices heard," he said.

You can also come up to the Madison county courthouse to get help with your absentee ballot ... but you must be registered to vote in the state of Alabama.