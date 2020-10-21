U.S. officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference

BOSTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states.

They are also calling out Russia for activities meant to interfere in the upcoming presidential election.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.