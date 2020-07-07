Tuesday is deadline to register for Tennessee Aug. 6 primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Aug. 6 primary election.

By Tuesday's deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or, they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs from July 17 to Aug. 1, Monday through Saturday. A judge has expanded absentee voting to all eligible voters.

For first-time voters, it's only available by showing an ID at a local election office beforehand. The absentee ballot request deadline is July 30.