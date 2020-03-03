Photo Gallery 2 Images
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are headed to a March 31 runoff for the Republican nomination for Alabama U.S. Senate.
The winner will face Democrat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in November.
Jones was elected to office in a special election after Sessions, then one of Alabama’s U.S. senators, joined President Donald Trump’s administration.
See results below
Related Content
- Tuberville, Sessions headed to Republican runoff for Alabama U.S. Senate seat
- WAAY 31 at Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate watch party in Notasulga
- Senate candidates visit North Alabama
- ELECTION RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the 2020 Republican U.S. Senate Primary
- WAAY I-TEAM: Limestone County, Alabama Republican parties dump candidate
- Candidates will face off for U.S. Senate seat on Super Tuesday
- WAAY 31 at Jeff Sessions’ U.S. Senate watch party in Mobile
- Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday
- ELECTION RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the 2020 Republican U.S. House Primaries
- ELECTION RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the 2020 Republican Presidential Primary
Scroll for more content...