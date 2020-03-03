Clear
BREAKING NEWS ELECTION RESULTS: See how North Alabama counties voted on Super Tuesday Full Story

Tuberville, Sessions headed to Republican runoff for Alabama U.S. Senate seat

The winner will face Democrat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in November.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:12 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are headed to a March 31 runoff for the Republican nomination for Alabama U.S. Senate.

The winner will face Democrat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in November.

Jones was elected to office in a special election after Sessions, then one of Alabama’s U.S. senators, joined President Donald Trump’s administration.

See results below

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events