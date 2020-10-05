Trump campaign: President plans to attend next debate with Biden

In light of President Donald Trump planning to move out of Walter Reed hospital Monday night after his treatment for coronavirus, the Trump campaign has confirmed to ABC News that the president also plans to attend the next presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 15 despite currently battling the coronavirus.

"Yes. It is the president’s intention to debate," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News.

The debate would be two weeks from when the president tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, Oct. 1.