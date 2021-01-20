Students at East Limestone High School inspired by Inauguration

A reoccurring theme in President Joe Biden's inauguration speech involved the need to bring a sense of unity and quality to our country.

WAAY 31 spoke with people from East Limestone High School and learned they took away two main things from this historic day:

1. It doesn't matter what your skin color is or what gender you are, you can do anything you put your mind to.

2. We are all equal and should be treated that way.

“It’s important to me that I feel included, and heard in this country, along with all the other students around me who are different," said Sara Valenzuela, a senior at East Limestone High School. "So, I’m glad that he has been able to include us like that.”

She said people like her will finally have a voice now that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in office.

“I mean, that makes all women and people of color feel included, but especially me, being both, it’s just nice having her in office so I feel heard and understood by her," said Valenzuela.

A government teacher at East Limestone, Brett Nave, watched the Inauguration with his students. He said it showed them the work is worth it no matter what.

“You can be President. You can be the Vice President," said Nave. "Drive home those dreams, drive home those things that you think you can accomplish, and that’s a perfect example of what can happen through hard work, dedication and just knowledge of what you’re doing.”

Both Brianna Butler and Valenzuela agree.

“It has really encouraged me to not hold myself back for my gender, and to just really push myself to do whatever I dream of doing,” said Butler, a senior at East Limestone.

“I believe that hard work always pays off, no matter what you put your mind to, you can do anything, and sometimes, you know, being a woman or person of color, it feels like I am restricted to things I want to do, but she has just proved to everyone that you can do anything you want to," said Valenzuela.

Both students said seeing Kamala Harris become Vice President inspires them and will inspire young girls that they are capable of anything.