State releases sample ballots for July 14 runoffs in North Alabama counties

With the July 14 runoff rapidly approaching, the Alabama Secretary of State’s office has released sample ballots for all counties.

These show what voters can expect to see when they go to the polls on July 14.

Links to them are below.

If a link to a Democratic ballot is not included, that’s because there are no runoffs in that county’s Democratic races.

In Alabama, you can only vote in a runoff of the party whose ballot you selected during the primary. This means if you selected a Democratic ballot in the March primary, you cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

Click the links below the find the sample ballots:

Colbert: Republican

DeKalb: Republican

Franklin: Republican

Jackson: Republican

Lauderdale: Republican

Lawrence: Republican

Limestone: Republican

Madison: Democrat, Republican

Marshall: Republican

Morgan: Republican