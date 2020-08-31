Runoff needed for City of Huntsville's District 5 council seat

There will be a runoff election for the City of Huntsville's District 5 council seat.

The incumbent, Will Culver, did not accumulate enough votes to avoid the runoff. He needed 50% of the vote plus one.

The runoff will be between Culver and John Meredith.

“Culver, the incumbent, received 2,470 votes (49.65%), Meredith 1,887 votes (37.93%) and Tom Hopf 618 votes (12.42%)," the city said in a statement last Wednesday.

The provisional ballots were counted Monday morning and determined the need for the runoff.