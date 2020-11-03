Former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 7:03 PM
Related Content
- RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the presidential race
- RESULTS: U.S. Presidential Race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden
- ELECTION RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary
- ELECTION RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the 2020 Republican Presidential Primary
- National & Alabama Election Results
- RESULTS: See how Alabama voted in the U.S. Senate race between Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville
- Runoff Election Results for U.S. Senate, North Alabama races
- Watch WAAY 31 for Alabama voting results on Super Tuesday!
- VOTES: Here are results from North Alabama elections
- Bloomberg drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden
Scroll for more content...