President Trump speaks on coronavirus, Supreme Court nominee during town hall

President Donald Trump spoke at a town hall in Miami Thursday night.

Asked what he’d say to undecided voters, the Republican president declared Thursday night that he’s “done a great job” in his first term and predicted that “next year is going to be better than ever before.”

Trump’s upbeat final answer followed an intense hourlong session in which voters and moderator Savannah Guthrie pressed him on the timing of his personal coronavirus testing, his plans for the nation’s health care and his tax returns. He also faced tough questions about white supremacy, conspiracy theories and his reluctance to embrace face masks during the pandemic.

Trump was also asked Thursday about the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide during the town hall. He said, “I don’t want to do anything to influence anything right now.”

Trump, who nominated Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court, says he worries that discussing his viewpoint could be seen as “trying to give her a signal” on how to rule.

Trump says that he didn’t tell Barrett what decision to make and that he didn’t want to do anything to influence her. He says he wants Barrett to get approved and “then I want her to go by the law, and I know she’s going to make a great decision for our country.”

Barrett has presented herself to senators as a judge committed to a strict reading of the Constitution, holding deep personal and religious beliefs but vowing to keep an open mind on what would be a 6-3 conservative-majority court if she is approved.

Thursday’s event was held in place of the second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. He’s scheduled to face Democrat Joe Biden next week for the final debate before Election Day.

You can watch the town hall here. You can watch and learn more about an ABC News town hall with Biden here.