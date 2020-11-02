North Alabama poll workers make last minute preparations for election day

Poll workers are preparing for an election day like no other.

Probate judges in North Alabama say they are seeing two to three times more absentee ballots than with previous presidential elections and are expecting a high turnout at polling locations on Tuesday. They say lines could be very long.

Monday night, poll workers are making sure all counting machines and equipment are set up so everything runs smoothly.

"It's about three and a half times as many as we've ever had," said Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain.

"We are expecting the highest turnout than we've had in decades," said Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof.

They say they are seeing record numbers of absentee ballots this election.

As of Monday night, Madison County is reporting about 37,000 absentee ballots. Limestone County has received about 6,300. Morgan County is reporting about 4,700 absentee ballots and Jackson County has received almost 3,000.

"Obviously, it's going to be a labor-intensive day. They are going to be quite tired by the time they go home," said Cain.

Cain says poll workers are spending Monday night putting on the final touches.

"Our poll workers are already beginning to show up to their polling places to make sure all equipment is in place," said Cain.

Woodroof says he's also hired about 70 more poll workers to help.

"To try to process voters as quickly and efficiently as possible," he said.

Both Cain and Woodroof say they are prepared for any scenario.

"We have a staff of trouble shooters that will be on standby in case there are any equipment issues," said Cain.

Despite possible challenges on election day, there's one goal.

"Make sure that every vote that's supposed to be counted, gets counted," said Cain.

With local leaders expecting a high voter turnout, probate judges are asking all voters to have patience.