North Alabama organizations working to get everyone registered to vote

You have until Oct. 19 to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Organizations like the Coalition for Justice through Civic Engagement are working to get everyone who wants to vote, registered. Throughout the week, they will have voter assistance stations outside the Madison County Courthouse.

Dr. Tonya Perry, the group's president, said they try to show people who are under-represented that they can help make the change they wish to see.

“What we want to do is make sure there is no one who is eligible to vote who misses out on an opportunity to vote because, again, voting is power," said Perry. "This is our power, this is our opportunity. Whoever you are, from whatever background, for you to vote to support candidates and issues that matter most to you.”

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.