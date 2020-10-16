Morgan County woman’s political signs vandalized; ‘TRUMP’ spray painted on car

The Nov. 3 primary election is only 18 days away. Some people in North Alabama are taking extreme measures to express their political views.

WAAY 31 spoke with a woman in Morgan County who woke up to an unpleasant surprise Thursday morning.

Vicky Gibbons said she woke up and saw her car was vandalized with "TRUMP" spray painted on the hood, as well as her Biden, Harris and Doug Jones signs on her front lawn.

While her car was repaired, Gibbons is keeping up these signs to show a bigger message.

“Well, the signs are still up and I intend to leave them there so people can see what Trump supporters will resort to,” said Gibbons.

She said fear tactics won't change her political beliefs.

“Nobody’s going to stop what I think," said Gibbons. "I mean, my goodness, I mean everybody has their own opinion. It’s not going to change my mind or anything, if anything it just re-enforced it.”

Gibbons knows not every Republican would take these extreme measures.

“I don’t think my Republicans next door would do this," she said.

Tom Fredrick with the Morgan County Republican Party said Democrats aren't the only ones receiving this treatment.

“We’ve got a major problem in Morgan County with political signs being removed," said Fredrick. "We’ve had to replace over 500 signs in this election cycle, Trump signs that have been stolen out of people’s yards, and that’s criminal, too.”

As the Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigates these crimes, the Madison Police Department posted on social media that officers will be on the lookout for any election-related problems.

Major John Stringer with the Madison Police Department said they haven't received any reports of vandalism of political nature, but they're preparing for any situation that may occur on election day.

“We do continue to prepare in a plan and make sure we have all of our personnel in place to direct traffic, not just in the polling locations but in the peripheral areas," said Stringer.

Gibbons is planning to press charges against whoever did this once they are identified.

If you have any information on the vandalism to Gibbons' car, call the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-351-4800