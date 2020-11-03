Morgan County Sheriff's Office uses mobile command unit for Election Day

In Morgan County, the sheriff's office says it has been preparing for Election Day for more than a month.

We learned they activated their mobile command head quarters Tuesday morning to respond to any problems that may arise.

WAAY-31 spent the day in Morgan County to learn how deputies and voters are navigating a busy Election Day.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office spread out across 38 different polling places and here at their mobile command center all day.

This where they get real time information from the polls, which allows them to keep up with traffic issues and anything else election workers may need.

"We touch base with the polling precincts here and there and see if they need anything. Really most of our apparatus is built to be behind scenes and to be called upon if needed," said Mike Swafford, sheriff's office spokesman.

Swafford said there are 70 units across the county for Election Day.

The core of the operation is at the mobile command unit.

Here, they can keep up with any issues that poll workers may be seeing, voter turnout at polling locations and traffic data.

That's key when it comes to one of the county's biggest polling places.

At Decatur Baptist Church, the wait time is nearly two hours.

Linsey Grant was one of nearly thousands of people who came to the church to vote Tuesday morning.

"I honestly don't mind waiting just because I want to make sure I get my vote out and that I am representing the person I want to vote for. I think a lot of people are voicing their opinions and voicing their right to vote this year more than others and I'm excited to be a part of that," she said.

Even though some polling places have longer wait times than others, people said they're glad they were able to vote.

Swafford told us he hopes people remember to do the right thing and stay safe.

"Bring your patience but enjoy the process, this is what we get to do, it's important to be an america, use that right that we have to vote and we want to make sure that you're able to do it," he said.