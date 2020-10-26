More than 200,000 Alabama absentee votes already cast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A record 200,000 Alabamians have already voted by absentee ballot in the November election.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Monday that 271,318 absentee ballots have been requested, and 206,552 of those ballots have been returned. He said that is a record number.

Alabama does not technically have early voting, but people can cast absentee ballots by mailing them in or filling them out at local elections offices.

Election officials in some counties opened courthouses on Saturday for in-person absentee ballot voting.