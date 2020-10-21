Madison County probate judge explains law regarding guns at polling locations

We are learning more information about whether you can bring a gun to your local polling location.

WAAY 31 spoke with Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger to get answers.

Alabama is an open carry state, but once you're on private property, the option to carry a gun is up to the owners.

Many polling locations in North Alabama are located on private property.

"If you're in a private facility voting and we're in many churches throughout the county, many of those locations have policies that don't allow guns or weapons in their facilities," said Barger.

Barger said he provides signs to private facilities so they can post their gun policy.

"So, you'll see a sign outside your polling location that states no guns or weapons are allowed. So, we kindly ask that you honor that," Barger said.

He says so far, there haven't been issues of citizens bringing guns into polling locations.

"In the number of years that I've done this and for a long time that predates me, we've had no issues related to guns or weapons or open carry here in Madison County," said Barger.

If any issues arise on election day, poll workers have the experience and training on how to handle it.

"A great majority of them have worked for us for a long number of years and so we provide specific training on interacting with folks. If it's an open carry issue, how to address that," Barger said.

Barger said if there is an incident on election day involving a gun or weapon, law enforcement is prepared to respond. The sheriff also has plans in place to handle those situations.

If you bring a gun or weapon with you to your polling location on election day, make sure to read the signs outside before entering the facility.