Madison County organization offers free rides to the polls

Not sure how you’re getting to the polls on Election Day? Lift Our Vote is offering free rides on Nov. 3 through their voter transportation service.

The ‘Party to the Polls’ initiative will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. To schedule a ride, call 256-427-8116.

Gloria Hollins, Executive Administrator at Lift Our Vote, says the group is equipped with eight buses and four cars ready to get people out to vote.

"We have a fleet that is the muscle of our operations, our committed team of drivers and dispatchers is the nervous system. Our voters are the heart and soul of the reason Party to the Polls exists," Hollins said.

The service will cover areas in zip codes 35816, 35805, 35801 and 35810 and will bring voters to their individual polling locations.

Hollins says providing this transportation could mean the difference between a registered voter casting their ballot or not.

"Lift Our Vote serves to educate and engage and empower voters through our commitment to voters. We have learned that lack of transportation creates demobilized voters. These voters are registered but not involved," Hollins said.

The service will strictly enforce social distancing and masking for all riders.

For those who don’t wish to call for a ride, they can fill out this ride request form: https://forms.gle/h9Fid1kQjPo7icwg9