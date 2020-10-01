Madison County absentee assistance site opens for voters

The first absentee voter assistance site opened up in Madison County Thursday. The sites will help voters who'd like to vote absentee during the November election.

Each drive-thru assistance site will provide a number of services to voters, including helping with the application, providing notary services and collecting ballots that need to be returned.

Madison County Circuit Clerk Debra Kizer said more than 16,000 people have already requested to vote absentee, which is a record number for the county. She expects even more requests in the coming weeks and hopes these sites help make voting absentee easier.

"We just wanted to make a safer option for people to come cast their votes and also to make it accessible," Kizer said. "Getting out at the courthouse and finding parking is not always the easiest thing to do so we decided we'd move around the county and offer these various sites."

At the sites, they aren't able to give out any ballots, but they will be able to turn ballots in. Any ballot you give to them will be turned into the courthouse once the site closes in the afternoon.

They will host a total of 15 assistance sites in October:

Thursday, October 1 - Elmore Gym, Alabama A&M

Friday, October 2 - Sandra Moon Community Complex

Monday, October 5 - Monrovia Community Center

Tuesday, October 6 - Owens Cross Roads Church of Christ

Wednesday, October 7 - Trash Pandas Stadium on Toyota Field

Thursday, October 8 - Plainview Church of Christ

Each weekday, October 19 to October 29 - Madison County Courthouse

Each site will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29.