Local organizations offer free rides to the Madison County Courthouse, polling locations

Several local organizations are working to make sure access to a car doesn't impede the ability for Madison County residents to exercise their ability to vote.

The group Lift Our Vote is organizing the "Party to the Polls" initiative to help people either get to the Madison County Courthouse during the absentee voting period or to their polling place on November 3.

The transportation service starts on Monday, October 26, and goes through Thursday, October 29. Rides are available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Lift Our Vote is partnering with the Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement, Black Voters Matter, No More Dirty, Inc., And Still I Vote and Landers McLarty Nissan.

Those interested in scheduling a pickup can call 256-427-8116.