Clear

Local organizations offer free rides to the Madison County Courthouse, polling locations

The group Lift Our Vote is coordinating the election transportation in Madison County.

Posted: Oct 25, 2020 11:58 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Several local organizations are working to make sure access to a car doesn't impede the ability for Madison County residents to exercise their ability to vote.

The group Lift Our Vote is organizing the "Party to the Polls" initiative to help people either get to the Madison County Courthouse during the absentee voting period or to their polling place on November 3.

The transportation service starts on Monday, October 26, and goes through Thursday, October 29. Rides are available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Lift Our Vote is partnering with the Coalition for Justice Through Civic Engagement, Black Voters Matter, No More Dirty, Inc., And Still I Vote and Landers McLarty Nissan.

Those interested in scheduling a pickup can call 256-427-8116.

🗣 Party to the Polls is BACK!!!! 🥳🥳🥳 Lift Our Vote and our community partners are making sure transportation doesn't...

Posted by Lift Our Vote 2020 on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23129377
Mobile16849315
Tuscaloosa10296140
Montgomery10197197
Madison928096
Shelby733863
Baldwin663769
Lee653465
Calhoun456761
Marshall438150
Etowah426551
Houston414834
Morgan412035
DeKalb338829
Elmore320053
St. Clair292542
Limestone284230
Walker277292
Talladega265335
Cullman244024
Lauderdale226242
Jackson214915
Franklin205231
Autauga204831
Colbert200532
Russell19443
Blount192525
Chilton186932
Dallas186527
Coffee176311
Dale175151
Covington174029
Escambia172530
Chambers135044
Clarke134317
Pike133513
Tallapoosa131787
Marion107629
Barbour10319
Marengo100822
Butler100740
Winston92213
Geneva9007
Lawrence85032
Pickens84718
Bibb82814
Randolph82316
Hale76730
Washington74412
Clay74112
Cherokee73314
Lowndes70928
Henry7086
Bullock64817
Monroe64610
Crenshaw60630
Perry5896
Fayette57413
Wilcox56712
Conecuh56113
Cleburne5568
Macon53420
Lamar4905
Sumter47221
Choctaw39012
Greene34216
Coosa2033
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 244087

Reported Deaths: 3100
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby35753562
Davidson31206336
Knox1256189
Hamilton11618108
Rutherford11611112
Williamson697156
Sumner5948109
Wilson462956
Putnam440356
Montgomery411555
Out of TN389635
Madison374079
Sullivan365346
Bradley355823
Washington338850
Sevier332821
Blount330936
Maury321837
Unassigned29539
Robertson258941
Hamblen244548
Tipton232222
Dyer218930
Gibson213043
Hardeman186433
Coffee185323
Trousdale17687
Obion174121
Greene168451
Bedford168120
Fayette166723
Anderson166614
Dickson164819
McMinn161535
Loudon161211
Cumberland159525
Wayne15917
Lawrence158719
Jefferson153720
Carter152932
Weakley152325
Monroe144328
Warren142510
Lauderdale142317
Henderson140226
Hardin137919
Macon132425
Roane12857
Franklin127819
Haywood127227
Overton121316
Hawkins118825
White117514
Johnson11327
Carroll113025
Marshall11269
McNairy111227
Rhea109317
Cheatham104111
Cocke103514
Bledsoe10114
Campbell100011
Smith98413
Lake9833
Giles95135
Fentress90811
Lincoln8803
Crockett83320
Henry78110
Hickman77915
Marion7479
Chester72514
DeKalb72517
Decatur65511
Grainger6034
Grundy55311
Union5383
Claiborne5186
Polk50313
Jackson4525
Humphreys4404
Morgan4357
Benton4139
Houston40917
Cannon4082
Unicoi4043
Clay40113
Lewis3852
Scott3745
Sequatchie3422
Stewart32010
Meigs3076
Perry2912
Pickett2727
Moore2652
Van Buren2051
Hancock1173

Most Popular Stories

Community Events