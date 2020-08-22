Libertarian candidate for President will visit Huntsville on Sunday

As the general election draws closer, one of the candidates for President of the United States will travel to the Rocket City this weekend.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen, the Libertarian candidate, will attend the Rally for Peace and Justice on Sunday, August 23.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Big Spring International park.

Jorgensen will be joined by Tom Hopf, a candidate for Huntsville City Council and a member of the Libertarian Party of Alabama.

The event asks anyone who is sick to not attend. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks and hand sanitizer will be available for anyone who needs them.