Last minute absentee voters drop off ballots in Madison County

If you're not voting in person Tuesday, you have until 5 p.m. Monday to submit your absentee ballot.

In Madison County, all you have to do is use a drive-up, drop-off location at the Madison County Courthouse.

WAAY 31 spoke with last minute voters about why they chose to drop off their absentee ballots on the last day.

Right now, more than 300,000 people have registered to vote in the state of Alabama, and there's nearly 300,000 people who already submitted and received their absentee ballots.

We spoke with a few people who dropped their ballots off on the last day to do so for absentee voting.

"Didn't want to wait in really long lines and I just wanted to get it done early and it's my first time I've ever voted," said one first-time voter.

This voter said after seeing how long the lines were at the courthouse just last week, he opted to drive up and drop off his ballot on Monday. He was not alone...

Some others told us they did it to stay safe as well as be more than six feet apart from others.

"Just dropped it off for safety. My husband was in the hospital, so we're just trying to quarantine and make sure we're safe like everybody else," said Debra.

The Secretary of State told us we're possibly looking at shattering the record for the number of voters we'll see on Tuesday and we've already broken the record for the number of registered voters in the state.

Now, registered voters have this to say ahead of election night:

"Definitely go out and vote. It doesn't take too long and go post on Snapchat or Instagram and get that clout following," one voter said.

If you mailed in your ballot, it must be postmarked for Monday and received no later than election day by noon.